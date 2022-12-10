Not Available

Random and Whacky is a comedy series based on the problems faced by kids. Random and Whacky isn't just the title of the show, it's the name of the top-secret agency that attempts to solve these problems with ludicrous solutions. They provide advice you would never hear from a parent, teacher or "responsible" adult. Their solutions may not work, but they will be hilarious. At the start of every episode the Random and Whacky team assemble in a classified location. The Random and Whacky agents gain access with the use of their unique insignias. Once inside a high tech lab suddenly materialises around them, with video screens, holographic projectors, alien computers, gizmo's and gadgets James Bond could only dream of.