Random Play is a short lived VH1 Comedy Sketch show It had parodies of such things like the Lilath fair, Backstreet Boys, Spice Girls. I never heard of this show until one day in 1999 when I was watchin Vh1(dont know why) and saw a commercial for a new sketch comedy show w/ Bruce from kids in the hall Random Play Aired on Saturday nights for awhile and then disapeard,Like the Short Lived Hype on the WB except it was on Sundays.