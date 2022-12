Not Available

It's a story about a slum girl (Noori) and the harsh reality of society . Noori has a dream to live a respectable life but faces too many hurdles to find that living standard. Other character is Bhola who is an autistic adult and only son of a rich widow . Bhola's mother is worried about her autistic son . Noori's awkward situation forced her to marry bhola and she accepts him as husband to live a respectful life.