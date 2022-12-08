Ranma 2011

Not Available

Tendo Akane is a boyish girl of martial arts who is fervently determined to inherit her father’s dojo. However, her father makes a unilateral decision that his successor should be a man. Moreover, he has already chosen Saotome Ranma as Akane’s husband-to-be, unaware of Ranma’s one strange habitude...he changes into a girl when splashed with water! Meanwhile, Ranma puts up a fierce fight against a dubious enemy as he tries to find the “hidden hot spring” which will help him transform into a normal man!! Akane’s necklace which was passed down from her lost mother seems to be the item that holds the key. Full of tussles, laughter, romance and maybe some tears...! This unique “action + love” comedy with all sorts of unique characters is definitely a must-see drama for all ages.