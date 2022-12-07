Not Available

RAPID RESPONSE follows the life-threatening and emotionally charged situations encountered by St John Ambulance Officers as they tend to and save the lives of people in their homes, work-places and on the streets. Narrated by Harry Lyon, Rapid Response delivers diverse and moving real-life medical emergency stories. In this all-new series, we accompany previously featured Advanced Paramedics such as Nick Scott who is called to a viscous dog attack; John Takerei as he is confronted with the trauma of a Boy Racer car crash and an alcohol fuelled assault; and Mike McAuley when he tends to a man suffering his sixth heart attack. In the previous series, Advanced Paramedic and volunteer lifeguard Stefan Gabor, attempted to save a man swimming out to sea with his bible. In this latest series he arrives at a party that has turned ugly and is confronted by a man dressed as Jesus.