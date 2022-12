Not Available

Olivier Benloulou owns one of the most prestigious car collections in North America. He criss-crosses the world to acquire, often for millions of dollars, the most powerful and most distinguished race cars. To quench his need for adrenaline, he founded his own drag racing stable. With his five Lamborghinis and his team of mechanical engineers, he’s trying to break world records, along with his two great friends, Gidi and Jatty.