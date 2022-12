Not Available

Raqs-e-Bismil (Urdu: رقص بسمل‎, lit. 'Dance of the Wounded') is a Pakistani television series premiered on Hum TV from 25 December 2020 to 9 July 2021. It is produced by Shazia Wajahat under Showcase Productions. It features Imran Ashraf and Sarah Khan in leads.[1][2][3] It is digitally available on Hum TV's YouTube channel.