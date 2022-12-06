Not Available

This summer, Animal Planet is taking Manhattan - and its surrounding boroughs - on a mad scour of the city's most plaguing pest problems. In RAT BUSTERS NYC, New York's finest and most entertaining exterminators, Jimmy Tallman and Michael Morales of Magic Exterminating (a New York City and Long Island based company) invite cameras to see just what's 'rat'tling New Yorkers. These Brooklyn-born pest experts strip away the city's protective veil as they bring the reality of the army of vermin that are a part of The Big Apple's immense population to light - and they're everywhere - from warehouses and small businesses to apartments and single-family homes, from the Upper East Side to Tribeca and crawling all over Brooklyn and Queens! Beginning Friday, August 26, at 10 PM et/pt, six hour-long episodes of RAT BUSTERS NYC follow service managers Jimmy and Michael, a comedic dynamic duo with a brother-like kinship, as they tackle rat families bigger than their own, and other metropolitan pests like roaches, mice, bedbugs, raccoons and pigeons.