Ratman to the Rescue

Not Available

Gossip magazine journalist Tong Leung-sing has unfortunately lost his left ear in a traffic accident. He gains mystical rat power after undergoing transplant surgery. Leung-sing keeps creating fake news just to benefit himself. He clashes with righteous policewoman Sung Hoi-yan, causing both of them to lose their jobs. With the support of her uncle Ming Kwan-ngai, Hoi-yan becomes a private investigator. Leung-sing is forced to help Hoi-yan with her investigation activities as Hoi-yan catches him using his mystical power to peep at goddess Ming Cheuk-kei. Gold digger Tong Mei-fun is cruelly harassed as rich clan heir Tsui Tsun-wai and she become foes. Mei-fun forgives Tsun-wai and offers to help him as Tsun-wai gets into a difficult situation. Leung-sing becomes increasingly arrogant as he uses to his mystical power to solve cases. Meanwhile, Hoi-yan shockingly finds out Kwan-ngai’s real character. Leung-sing faces the danger of exhausting his mystical power and becoming a rat as he helps Hoi-yan.