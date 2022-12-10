Not Available

An encounter leads to a lifetime of memories. An ordinary man accidentally wakes the mysterious Si Teng from decades of slumber. In helping her search for her identity, they overcome many obstacles to grow together in love. On a journey to retrace his ancestry, young designer Qin Fang accidentally sets off a contraption that leads to him to a woman named Si Teng who is bewitchingly beautiful and powerful. Confused by the fragmented memories in her mind, Si Teng claims to be Qin Fang's new master and forces him to aid in her plans. Si Teng gradually opens up to Qin Fang and grows to discover the novelty and wonders of living. However, Bai Ying who has became crazed from her obsession becomes a roadblock in their relationship.