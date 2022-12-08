Not Available

In the heart of the Texas Snake Diamond, there exists a rare breed of cowboy who would never think to back down from a good old-fashioned rattlesnake fight. They have one of the most dangerous jobs in the world as they make their living tracking, catching and selling these deadly serpents. They are local legends and the men to call when you hear the chilling sound of the rattle. Whether a rancher has an infestation that has been killing his cattle, or a contractor can’t get onto his jobsite, these men come armed with a pair of boots and guts of steel as they grab, chase and capture these snakes, sometimes by the dozen. The population of Western Diamondbacks in Texas is huge and growing, and besides these guys, they have no real predators. So when snake season comes around, these hunters are out to get the biggest and the most snakes they can. The "Rattlesnake Republic" follows the lives and adventures of four teams of brave rattlesnake wranglers as they battle to make a living. (Source: Animal Planet)