Raumpatrouille Orion

What seems like a fairy tale today may be reality tomorrow. Here we have a fairy tale of the day after tomorrow. There are no more national states, only mankind and her colonies in outer space. We settle on stars far-off, the bottom of the sea is developed as living place. With what are today unimaginable speeds, the starships of tomorrow transverse the Milky Way. One of this starships is the Orion, a little piece in the giant security system which protects the Earth from outer space threats. Let's accompany the Orion and her crew at their patrols-service on the edge of infinity...