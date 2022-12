Not Available

When Shiba strolled into Garage Island he met Haru Glory. Not but five minutes later they're being attacked by a member of the Shadow Guard, the current gang that is using Dark Bring to find Rave and destroy it. While Shiba and Feber (the Shadow Guard lackey) fight, Shiba discovers that Rave will no longer respond to him. Instead, Rave has chosen a new master. And that would be Haru.