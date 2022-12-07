Not Available

The family Woudenberg, consisting of father, mother and five children, Thomas, Maurice, Joost and the twins Emma and Lisa, moved from the city to an old inn at the edge of a forest. At the inn the children find, by digging, a mysterious old city gate where a cryptic message appears: "Where Raven will be Riders". Once they step through this gate, the children turn into adult riders and the ravens change into magnificent horses. They stepped into a different world, where an ancient city lies called Raveleijn. Count Olaf Grafhart rules there with an iron fist and is assisted by monstrous beings called 'graffers'. The children discover that in this other world they have special powers and they decide to battle against the count and his monsters. A battle of life or death...