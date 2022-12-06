Not Available

Welcome to the Raw FM guide at TV Tome. Created by 3 young people, an australian radio station, Raw FM, provides a voice for a large and incredibly diverse group of teenagers often ignored by mainstream media. Raw FM not only offers them something totally different from anything they've ever heard on the airwaves before, but also the chance to participate. And Raw FM lives up to its name. It's loud, anarchic, energetic, spontaneous. It's totally raw. Or it is in the beginning Raw takes off so much that it starts to take over. It gets BIG. Can raw be the hottest thing on the radio dial while still being the coolest.