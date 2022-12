Not Available

Raw Toonage is a animated variety show by The Walt Disney Company. It aired on NBC Saturday Morning lineup on September 19th, 1992 The show featured a Disney character as host. Segments includes * Bonkers: A Bobcat and his friends from ToonTown. * Totally Tasteless Video: Random video segments (such as Badly Animated Man) * Marsupilami: A marsupial who is half-monkey/half-cheetah with a long tail who lives in a jungle with his gorilla friend, Maurice.