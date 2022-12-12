Not Available

AIM Tell-A-Vision Group presents Raw Travel, a one of a kind, fast-moving television series that showcases the growing wave of socially and environmentally aware travel. Raw Travel celebrates the self-discovery that authentic cultural experiences can bring. The show incorporates eco-tourism, adventure sports, voluntourism (giving back), indie music, authentic culture and more. The camera follows Executive Producer and Host, Robert Rose, as he navigates through the unpredictable realm of adventurous travel to off the beaten path locations all over the world. Raw Travel invites viewers to get rid of their fears, break out their passports and take a journey to “meet the neighbors”. No celebrities, no gimmicks, silly contests or games, just ordinary people having transformative, life-changing encounters through thoughtful, real and raw travel