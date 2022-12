Not Available

After a terrible past Rei (Ray) Kasugano has dedicated herself to saving others' lives for free. She works as a doctor and due to special abilities she can see inside a person, making her very good at her job. As she works at the office, a friend and co-worker of hers, Shinoyama, works at home to create quick ways to save lives. Ray, Shinoyama, and her female co-workers face many obstacles to save these lives and work together to do it.