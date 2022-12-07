Ray Mears Goes Walkabout

Not Available

In RAYS MEARS GOES WALKABOUT Ray Mears journeys through the wilderness of the Australian Outback to learn about the people, the wildlife and the culture of this extraordinary land. He is joined by Australian survival experts who enrich his journey and deepen Ray's understanding of the bushcraft of this incredible continent. These are journeys that encompass many of the themes of Rays world discovery, the natural world, indigenous culture, adventure and survival. Above all, they represent something very close to Rays heart the most important thing we can learn when travelling is to be open to new ideas, new ways of doing things, new experiences. For Ray, this is the only way to promote understanding and learning. His voyage into the wilds of Australia encompasses so many different natural habitats, with a rich indigenous culture and many tales of exploration and survival, as well all his trademark survival knowledge and wilderness tips.