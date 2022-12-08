Raymond Blanc: How to Cook Well

Not Available

Raymond Blanc believes becoming a good cook is all about mastering the basic techniques. Raymond taught himself to be a Michelin star chef. But first, he had to understand what happens to food when you cook it different ways. Once you know what is happening when you roast, fry, poach etc then you can cook anything. After forty years of trial and error, Raymond wants to share what he has learnt. Each week he takes a different technique and shows five delicious dishes using that technique. The recipes range from simple to ambitious and Raymond delivers it all in his easy, warm, inimitable way.