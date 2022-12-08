Razvedchiki

Not Available

At the end of the war in the Intelligence Directorate of the Red Army received information about the German top-secret development of new vertical takeoff aircraft - diskoletov. According to intelligence is nothing on similar devices have fantastic opportunities and, in the case of successful completion of the tests could reverse the course of nearly ending the war. Colonel Chernobrov (Boris Shcherbakov) gets the job - to get information confirming or denying the incredible intelligence. Together with a group of scouts, arrived at his disposal, Chernobrov sent to one of the possible location of a German secret areas of the plant - forest area of ​​mountain range of western Bohemia ... The surviving heroes of the film "Spies: The Last Battle" life brings together for two years after the war. The captain Maximov comes to serve in the military unit in a small seaside town. Life here has thoroughly entered into peaceful channels. But Maximov immediately upon arrival gets sucked into the vortex of hazardous events. Killed by guards robbed in the armory of the military garrison, commanded by General Chernobrov. Now, the former intelligence officers will conduct another war - a war against criminals ...