Each has had their ups and each have had their downs -- all in the harsh light of stardom. Faith Evans, Nicci Gilbert, Monifah Carter, Syleena Johnson and KeKe Wyatt -- five strong women who have been broken down and are rebuilding from the ground up. R&B Divas takes you inside the lives of these music stars as they work, play and struggle to get their lives and careers back on track. Brought together by their friendship and love of R&B goddess Whitney Houston, these incredible singers are dealing with everything from divorce to drugs and sexuality.