R&B Divas: Atlanta is an American reality television series on TV One starring R&B singers Monifah Carter, Faith Evans, Nicci Gilbert, Syleena Johnson and Keke Wyatt. The show offers an inside look at how the award-winning singers balance their music careers and personal lives as they work towards producing an album in memory of Whitney Houston. The series premiered on August 20, 2012. The premiere of R&B Divas: Atlanta delivered a ratings record for TV One, with almost 900,000 viewers tuning in for the show's first episode. In February 2013, R&B Divas: Los Angeles was announced. The cast includes Lil Mo, Chante Moore, Kelly Price, Claudette Ortiz, Michel'le and Dawn Robinson. The eight-episode first season premiered on July 10, 2013.