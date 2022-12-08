R&B Divas: LA

Not Available

TV One expands its "R&B Divas'' franchise to the City of Angels with this look at the lives and careers of six female singers, who are all friends, in the entertainment-centric city. The multitalented ladies are trying to individually and collectively re-establish themselves in the pop culture spotlight. Success is their ultimate goal, but there may not be room at the top for all of them. The featured singers include Chante Moore, who has worked with such artists as Kenny G and Boyz II Men; self-appointed ``Godmother of Hip-Hop and R&B'' Lil' Mo; single mother Claudette Ortiz, who is focused on reviving her music career; Michel'le Toussaint, who is working on reclaiming her place in music, writing a memoir and trying to re-enter the dating scene.