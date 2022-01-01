Not Available

R&B Divas: Los Angeles is an American Reality television series on TV One that premiered on July 10, 2013. The series chronicles the lives of R&B singers Lil Mo, Chanté Moore, Kelly Price, Claudette Ortiz, Michel'le and Dawn Robinson as they balance their music careers and personal lives. It is a spinoff to R&B Divas: Atlanta. The reunion was filmed on August 6, 2013, with Wendy Williams as the host. Part 1 of the R&B Divas: Los Angeles reunion acquired a 0.83 rating among P25-54 and a 0.95 rating among households. It drew a total of 834,000 viewers on its original airing night during its 10:00 p.m. premiere and encore airings. The episode is also tied with The Rickey Smiley Show as the TV One's No. 1 telecast among adults 25-54.