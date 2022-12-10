Reach For The Skies

Not Available

The story centres round the inhabitants of small neighbourhood who work in an enrichment school and a minimart. From ex-criminal to middle-aged workers who lost their jobs to technology, and elderlies with a seemingly disillusioned life, can there still be hopes and dreams for these everyday folks who live at the edge of society ? A light-hearted drama bursting with colourful characters, watch how Zhong Ling the founder of Hope Training Centre, and Hong Da Cai the boss of ‘Tian Tian Lai’ minimart, deal with every day situation and at the same time manage their own love life.