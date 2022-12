Not Available

Welcome to the Reach for the Stars guide at TV Tome. Reach for the Stars is a part of the weekly Friday block on Nickelodeon UK - "Thank Nick It's Friday!". Steve Wilson (Ex-Live & Kicking / CBBC Presenter) get's his very own show on Nickelodeon UK - Reach for the Stars! It's a spin-off from becoming, but, there are more things done then just being a popstar! They get to do hairdressing, sports, and more! Scheduled Times Catch Reach for the Stars on Weekends @ 12:30pm.