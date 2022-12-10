Reaching Out

Not Available

Dai Fusheng (played by Lin Jiadong), Liu Ersuo (played by Chen Haomin) and Hui Ting (played by Zhang Shenyue) met in an orphanage. The helpless three regard each other as their own family members, and their relationship is very close. Dai Fusheng is old and willing to give, so he has always played the role of the brother among the three, while Liu Ersuo, who is idle and not doing business, depends entirely on Dai Fusheng's shelter. In fact, Hui Ting has been silently admiring Dai Fusheng, but Hui Ting knows that Dai Fusheng only regards herself as her younger sister, and her feelings for herself are only family affection, and what he really likes is a woman named Yin Xueyi (played by Ye Xuan). Hui Ting decided to bury this feeling silently in her heart, and instead helped Dai Fusheng make plans to pursue Yin Xueyi, in order to fulfill the happiness of her favorite man.