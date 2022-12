Not Available

Comedian David Huntsberger hosts this series that discusses the latest science fiction and pop culture happenings in TV, movies and comic books. A hybrid talk-sketch series, ``Reactor'' features a mix of clips, comedy bits and celebrity guests that showcase what fans of the genre are talking about. The weekly series can best be described as a sci-fi version of the long-running ``The Soup'' franchise on E!, a sister network of Syfy.