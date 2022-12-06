Not Available

Welcome to the Read All About It! guide at TV Tome. Read All About It! was a science-fiction fantasy for children, whose basic aim was to encourage its viewers to read and write. These skills were achieved through plots similar to Doctor Who. The whole of Season 1 (produced 1979-80) was devoted to three kids, who set up a newspaper, called The Herbertville Chronicle, in an effort to track down a conspiracy that could spell doom for the planet Earth. Season 2 (produced 1981-83) features five storylines, including an emotional quartet of shows about moving from one town to another. TVO produced Read All About It! and published The Herbertville Chronicle for school use. All this occurred before Read All About It! turned into a Sunday morning serial on TVO beginning Sept. 1983. The network also published a novelization of Season 1. According to a Canadian male who is the editor of the TVO Kids Shows Tribute Page, this book is very rare. Its cover would not have appeare