Readalong was an educational, yet entertaining, Canadian series aired on TVOntario, TVO, TV Ontario and PBS in the US. Three series, each comprising of thirty parts, were made in 1975, 1977 and 1979. Penned and presented by Ken Sobol, the show featured adventures of a talking boot (Boot), and his puppet and other friends, as they taught children words and spelling in a fun way. Most of the 10 minute show was acted out by puppets, in which they would introduce words and speak directly to the viewer. The children onscreen would then spell and write the words themselves. Two need words were introduced in each episode. Other characters in the series included Mister Bones, the Explorer, House, and the Thing. Max Ferguson, Jack Duffy and Julie Amato performed all the voices on the show. The show was frequently used in North American classroom settings and remained on air up until the early 90s through syndication.