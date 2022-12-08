Not Available

Ready For Love

    Musician Tim Lopez, philanthropist Ernesto Arguello and financier Ben Patton are three bachelors, handpicked by producer Eva Longoria and paired with matchmakers to help each of them find the woman with whom he wants to spend the rest of his life. The first step is a nationwide search for potential mates, which leads to a journey that combines an in-studio competition with reality show elements. Each week, women who didn't make a connection are sent home, culminating in the men picking their final three women and deciding if they will get engaged, married or simply live happily ever after. Bill and Giuliana Rancic host.

