Not Available

Follow the ups and downs of life with best friends Amanda Zimm and Busy Ramone as they deal with adolescence, boys, family, school and friends. Throughout the show's 5 year run, the girls matured from the sixth grade to the ninth grade. The show ends when one of the main characters (Amanda Zimm) has to move to the West Coast. Her best friend on the show, Busy Ramone, stays behind.