Not Available

A 1956 Lincoln Mark II in flawless condition rolls into the lot. Its owner knows that only a handful of these beauties were produced, and he thinks he can get $70,000 for it. The dealer offers him $30,000. Should he take the money and run? The tension builds. No, the seller decides. For a collectible car in perfect running condition, he's sure he can get top dollar at auction. The market for collectibles is unpredictable, and everyone wants to make a profit. REAL DEAL, a new 10-part / 30 minute series premiering Sunday, November 27 at 9pm ET on HISTORY, zeroes in on the dramatic interaction between buyers and sellers as they haggle over the best price for a piece of history. REAL DEAL captures the pressure of the pursuit. Dealers must summon their expansive knowledge of antiques - and human nature - to clinch the deal. But it's the sellers who have the advantage. They can walk away from the table at any time and head straight to the auction block, where big money could be awaiting. But there's always the risk of going home with far less than the dealer offered - or even empty-handed.