This heart-racing series takes you into the trauma ward of St Barnabas Hospital in the south Bronx, one of the busiest emergency units in New York. The action never stops as we follow a team of physicians from one life-threatening incident to the next. Each patient's case is diagnosed, procedures explained and computer graphics literally take us under the skin to see exactly what is going on inside the body. Also includes two action-packed real-life dramas.