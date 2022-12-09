Not Available

Each episode of Real Fake History dives into a different pop culture franchise. Across ten installments, the series will visit everything from Starship Troopers to Game of Thrones to Mike Tyson’s Punch Out. The first episode, however, treads upon the familiar nerd territory of Star Wars by examining the Battle of Endor. Narrator Phil Morris (Seinfeld’s Jackie Chiles) leads the way, The Guild co-star Jeff Lewis provides the most comedic punch, and, as it does in real Ken Burns documentaries, the camera slowly pans across every single image it encounters. It’s pretty fun stuff, though the commenters seem more interesting in explaining how, contrary to the video’s explanation, the Stormtroopers are NOT clones. Never change, Star Wars fans.