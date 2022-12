Not Available

Hosts and MasterChef alumni Matt Dawson and Lisa Faulkner preside over a kitchen battle to find Britain's best home cooks. After an exhaustive casting and audition process, eight families have been selected to take part in the competition and will be joined by a panel of judges made up of celebrities, chefs and food experts with Ainsley Harriott as a regular judge. Which team will prove themselves the worthy winners of this ultimate title?