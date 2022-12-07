Real Gardens

Not Available

his series of imaginative gardening shows follows amateur gardeners through the horticultural year. The resident experts demonstrate how to transform a garden without a large budget. Traveling all over the country, the green-fingered experts of Monty Don, Carol Klein and Ann-Marie Powell work alongside amateur gardeners across the entire season to help renovate their gardens. From first-timers to seasoned experts and from large rural gardens to tiny urban back yards, the team offer their assistance and advice. This series from Channel 4 led to Monty Don being recommend by Alan Titchmarsh to become the new Gardener World presenter.