Not Available

Hosted by Haylie Duff and based on her wildly popular namesake blog and cookbook, Real Girl's Kitchen takes you into Haylie's kitchen, and world, where she serves up recipes, stories and adventures. A true Texas girl at heart, Haylie blends her Southern roots with her busy life in Hollywood for the perfect combination of food, family, travel, work and play. This lifestyle docu-series will follow Haylie on her daily adventures in Los Angeles, where she lives, as well as New York, where she always finds inspiration.