Not Available

Real Humans

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Matador Film

What happens when robots become so human that they can barely be distinguished from real people? When they can even be our lovers? Real Humans takes place in a parallel world to our own, in which people´s lives have been completely transformed by the new generation of robots -Hubots. Leo and Niska lead a group of rogue Hubots who are fighting for their independence. During an escape, Leo´s beloved Mimi disappears and Leo leaves the group to find her. At the same time, the Engman family decides to buy a used Hubot, something that has unexpected consequences for the entire family. Warehouse foreman Roger´s life is falling apart. His wife has left him for her Hubot-lover and all of his human coworkers have been replaced by Hubots. Roger decides to start a resistance movement to fight the threat.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images