Not Available

The animals play the main role in this series. The animals are the real main characters and the supporting roles are for the caretakers or zoo staff. Decisive for the program is the camera technology, which shows the animals' lives everywhere behind the scenes and out of sight of the audience. We experience the 24-hour feeling within the walls of the zoo, just like the animals themselves. The program is recorded at Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen, the Netherlands.