There are property, renovation and design shows but Real Potential is the ultimate combination of all three! Sarah Richardson uncovers the hidden potential of not-so-pretty houses by touring through three homes with prospective buyers. Sarah’s real estate know-how, expert advice and innovative thinking help buyers see past the one disaster room preventing an offer. A whirlwind renovation of that room follows, at once transforming their house into a dream home. Real Potential is a triple-threat of real estate, renovation and remodeling from Canada’s most admired home and property star!