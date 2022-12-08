Not Available

Bryant Gumbel hosts this investigative sports newsmagazine series that features in-depth reports from "Real Sports" correspondents Mary Carillo, Bernard Goldberg, Frank Deford, Soledad O'Brien, Andrea Kremer, Jon Frankel and Gumbel himself. The series airs monthly, and each hourlong edition contains four segments. "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" has won multiple Sports Emmy Awards and in 2006 became the first sports program honored with the duPont Award for excellence in broadcast journalism by Columbia University.