Not Available

Ernie Ball, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of guitar strings and musical instrument accessories, is proud to launch a new digital series with the Grammy-winning, iconic guitaristand Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist Slash and his band Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. The innovative online series, titled ‘Real to Reel with Slash,’ documents the entire in-studio recording process of the iconic artist’s forthcoming third solo album, along with world-renowned music collaborators Myles Kennedy, Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz, returning to the studio for a third time. From the first day of recording to the last, the multi-segment fly-on-the wall series will follow Slash and The Conspirators from pre-production at NRG Studios in Los Angeles to Studio Barbarossa in Florida, as they write, play, create and record the new album from start to finish. Each clip will showcase a behind-the-scenes sneak peek inside the recording sessions, giving fans unprecedented exclusive access to some of the world’s most legendary musicians. The segments will give viewers up-to-date, virtually real-time progress on the recording journey each week, along with commentary from the band members, gear talk, and more.