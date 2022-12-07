Real Vice Cops Uncut

Not Available

Real Vice Cops has been granted unprecedented ride-along access by local police agencies, and clearance to the most high profiles cases. This ground-breaking new series will chronicle the exploits of REAL vice squads all across the United States, and each episode will be shot in Hi-Def. In cities like Memphis, Las Vegas, Miami, Detroit, Atlanta, Dallas and Orlando our crews will ride along with these modern day knights, and plunge the viewer into the action right along with them. Electrifying, unpredictable, and always exciting, this series will open a world never before seen on television.