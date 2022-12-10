Not Available

Akane is a popular and beautiful male idol with the voice of an angel. He is scheduled to join the project group "Stellar Crowns". Stars including actors, idols and other are to join the project group, but Akane suddenly goes missing. One day, a mysterious letter arrives at Akane's management company office. According to the paper, Akane is alive and the person responsible for his disappearance is a member of Stellar Crowns. The president of the agency decides to put all members of Stellar Crowns living under the same roof, under the pretext of shooting a documentary on the group in order to find the culprit. What is real? What is fake?