Really Me is a Canadian teen situation comedy series airing on Family. It premiered on April 22, 2011 and on VRAK.TV August 31, 2011. The series centers is about a fifteen-year-old girl named Maddy (Sydney Imbeau) who wins a contest to get her own reality TV show with her best friend Julia (Kiana Madeira). But being a star isn't as easy as Maddy had thought. She has to deal with the cameras and embarrassing moments that will be seen by all her high school peers and friends, even though there are tons of cameras, mistakes, and of course drama, Maddy and Julia will always stick together to get through the many obstacles that they face in their everyday life.