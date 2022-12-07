Not Available

Realnye patsany can be described as humorous. The plot revolves around a workplace, buddies, and a TV show. The main genre is foreign. In terms of style, Realnye patsany is a sitcom. In approach, it is realistic. It is set, at least in part, in an urban environment. Realnye patsany is located in Russia. It takes place in contemporary times. Summary: A year ago, TNT broadcaster went on to a bold experiment, whereby a simple perm guy Nick has not got to jail. Severe punishment was replaced with a probationary period, but with one condition: to Nicholas clock operator the charge of TNT.