Reb and Unknown's Wild Wild South

Reb is a drunken christian redneck and Unknown is a sado masichistic necro-vampire with rotting teeth! It's just crazy and entertaining in an uncomfortable kinda way. Oh yeah, and there's a political puppet show where the 'liberal' puppet has a 666 on it's forehead! Each episode has approximately one guest and approximately one black and white scene (oh, and approximately one Unknown Hinson music video). This was a cable "public access" channel oddity in Charlotte, NC. Don 'Donny' Swan (R.I.P.) plays Reb - Rebel Helms and Stuart Daniel 'Danny' Baker plays Unknown Hinson. Don Swan made an obscure yet infamous little movie back in the 80's called "Gore-Met Zombie Chef From Hell". This was a low budget tongue in cheek horror film that featured a gory but funny decapitation scene (in a bar named "Smokey Joe's"). Unknown Hinson is still doing stand up comedy as well as the animated show, "Squidbillies".