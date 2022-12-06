Not Available

Being a single mom in today's world is a daunting task. For Reba Hart (Reba McEntire), parenthood encompasses not only watching over three kids, but also keeping an eye on a son-in-law, a granddaughter, an ex-husband, and an ex-husband's neurotic wife. 'Reba' began with the Hart family in the midst of a divorce as Texas soccer mom Reba watched her white-picket-fenced world collapse before her very eyes. Her dentist husband, Brock(Christopher Rich), left her after what she thought was 20 happy years of marriage for his impossibly perky and unfortunately pregnant dental hygienist, Barbra Jean (Melissa Peterman). The cherry on top of this bitter sundae was the pregnancy of Reba's then 17-year-old daughter Cheyenne (JoAnna Garcia) and her decision to marry her high school football star boyfriend, Van (Steve Howey). Rounding out the happy brood is teenage Kyra(Scarlett Pomers), who continues to greet puberty with venom, and son Jake (Mitch Holleman).